Indiana transgender athlete ban draws increasing pushback

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity drew hours of testimony at the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday as lawmakers considered whether to move the legislation forward.
Legislators in the Senate education committee weighed the ban on Wednesday after the House advanced the bill last month, largely along party lines.
Senators did not vote on the measure, but a committee vote could take place next week.
Opponents testified that the bill is unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted, emphasizing that it targets already vulnerable transgender Hoosier youth.
