Political commentator Abdul-Hakim Shabazz filing paperwork for Indy mayoral race

INDIANAPOLIS — Political commentator, writer and radio host Abdul-Hakim Shabazz will formally file for candidacy for Indianapolis Mayor on Thursday, he tells WRTV.

The Indianapolis mayoral election takes place in 2023 with the primary on May 2 and the general election on Nov. 7.

Filing to run ends on Feb. 3.

Shabazz will run as a Republican. Currently, he is the third person to announce plans to run as a Republican for Indianapolis mayor along with Pastor James Jackson and John L. Couch.

Current Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will seek a third term in the election.

Other Democratic candidates include Gregory Meriweather and Rep. Robin Shackleford.