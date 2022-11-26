Local consultant announces plan to run for Indianapolis mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — Gregory Meriweather, a local consultant, officially announced his campaign to run for mayor of Indianapolis in 2023.

Meriweather, formerly a community initiatives strategist for IMPD under the Hogsett administration, is the third Democrat to enter their name into the race.

He is the third black candidate to announce a campaign for the 2023 mayoral election, joining State Rep. Robin Shackleford (Democrat) and pastor James Jackson (Republican).

Each is attempting to become the city’s first ever black mayor.

In his announcement on Friday, Meriweather says his plan is to give a voice to those that are overlooked within the city.

“As I run, I understand that this will not be a politician's usual campaign,” Meriweather said. “I stand on the shoulders of those who are overlooked, those who are not listened to and those who are overstepped.”

Meriweather continued.

“As of today, if you’re looking for a candidate that represents the community in a way that has never been represented before, Gregory Meriweather is throwing his name in the hat.”