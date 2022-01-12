Rep. Trey Hollingsworth announces he isn't seeking reelection

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, IN-09, announced Wednesday he isn't going to seek reelection.

“As I contemplate how I can work for you in new and better ways in the future, I won’t run for reelection this year," he said in an emailed statement to WRTV.

Hollingsworth discussed his decision in an editorial published online Wednesday by Indy Star.

He was reelected to serve his third term in 2020 and previously promised to serve no more than eight years as a representative.

His district covers several counties in central Indiana including Brown, Johnson, Monroe, and portions of Morgan.

Adam Dickey, chair of the Indiana Ninth District Democratic Party, released a statement saying in part the announcement "serves as the capstone to an unremarkable and even more unproductive career in Congress."

"Interesting enough, we agree with Trey Hollingsworth on one critical point: the Ninth District does deserve a Member of Congress totally and completely focused on the district and its citizens," Dickey said. "We look forward to offering a new and better direction than that of Congressman Hollingsworth in the 2022 election."