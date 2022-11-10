Sen. Braun discussed midterms, his future and another possible Trump presidency

INDIANAPOLIS — Current first-term United States Senator Mike Braun says he will announce his future plans in the coming weeks.

During an interview with WRTV on Wednesday, Braun discussed his future plans and the potential of former President Donald Trump running for president again.

When discussing Trump’s plans, Sen. Braun said he will first need to hear from Trump that he plans to run again and then hear his blueprint before giving support.

“I’d be curious to see if that’s still the case with what just transpired,” Braun said speaking of the midterm election results. “If and when he does, I’ll look at it and see what he’s going to put out as a blueprint. He’s been the crucible of a couple elections already and I think for anyone to be successful you can’t run on your past record; you may need to fine-tune things but I’m going to be for the Republican plan.”

Braun also discussed the potential for seeking a second term in the United States Senate vs. running for Indiana Governor as current Governor Eric Holcomb reaches his term limit.

“It’s either/or,” Braun said. “I’m going to do something in 2024. And I’ll be making that decision public sooner rather than later. So maybe here in a few weeks.”

Braun is up for reelection to the U.S. Senate in 2024. The Indiana Gubernatorial race is also in 2024.