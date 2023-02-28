Senate Committee votes against bill that gives harsher penalties for animal cruelty charges

INDIANAPOLIS — The Corrections and Criminal Law Committee voted down Senate Bill 41 (SB41) last week. This bill pushes for harsher penalties for acts of animal cruelty.

SB 41 was proposed by Sen. J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis). The bill would change animal cruelty charges from a Level 6 felony to a Level 5.

A Level 6 felony is considered the least serious felony in the state of Indiana. Those facing a Level 6 felony receive a sentence that ranges from six months to two and a half years in prison, and an advisory sentence of one year. Other Level 6 felonies include shoplifting, drug paraphernalia possession and resisting arrest.

Judges can also choose to reduce Level 6 felonies into Class A misdemeanors. The penalty for a Class A misdemeanor is 0 to 365 days in prison, and a fine of up to $5,000.

Changing animal cruelty offenses to a Level 5 felony would mean those facing charges would receive a sentence that ranges between one and six years in prison, and an advisory sentence of three years.

The bill failed on a 3-4 vote.

Although SB 41 did not pass, Sen. Ford and others who serve on the committee passed House Bill 1306 (HB 1306), which raises the killing of police dogs to a Level 5 felony.

HB 1306 will go to the Senate in upcoming months.