Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPolitics

Actions

What happened to Indiana's 13 marijuana bills? They all went up in smoke.

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 1:15 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 13:26:00-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers will have to wait at least another year for marijuana to be legalized, decriminalized or permitted for medical use in Indiana.

None of the 13 marijuana-related bills filed in the Indiana House and Senate at the beginning of the 2022 legislative session advanced out of committee.

They faced a difficult road to becoming law even if they had received a vote as Gov. Eric Holcomb previously stated his opposition to marijuana legalization.

PREVIOUS | A look at the 13 marijuana bills at the Indiana Statehouse in 2022

Bills introduced included proposals for marijuana legalization, decriminalization, medical use and regulation.

Before the session began, Democrats said they expected marijuana to be a “hallmark issue” for the 2022 state and midterm elections if the matter was not settled at the Statehouse.

Recreational marijuana is legal in 18 states, including Illinois and Michigan, plus Washington, D.C., and it is legal for medicinal use in Ohio.

TOP STORIES: 15 juvenile suspects are facing adult murder charges in Marion County | If approved, proposed development could close long-time Indy restaurants | Former shipping containers turning into Indianapolis hotels | Mexico seizes 380,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal | Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!