What happened to Indiana's 13 marijuana bills? They all went up in smoke.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers will have to wait at least another year for marijuana to be legalized, decriminalized or permitted for medical use in Indiana.

None of the 13 marijuana-related bills filed in the Indiana House and Senate at the beginning of the 2022 legislative session advanced out of committee.

They faced a difficult road to becoming law even if they had received a vote as Gov. Eric Holcomb previously stated his opposition to marijuana legalization.

PREVIOUS | A look at the 13 marijuana bills at the Indiana Statehouse in 2022

Bills introduced included proposals for marijuana legalization, decriminalization, medical use and regulation.

Before the session began, Democrats said they expected marijuana to be a “hallmark issue” for the 2022 state and midterm elections if the matter was not settled at the Statehouse.

Recreational marijuana is legal in 18 states, including Illinois and Michigan, plus Washington, D.C., and it is legal for medicinal use in Ohio.