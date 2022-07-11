Watch Now
1 dead, 1 critical following crash in Lawrence

Lawrence Crash July 11 2.jpg
WRTV / Shea Goodpaster
A crash in Lawrence left one person dead and one person in critical condition on July 11, 2022.
Lawrence Crash July 11 2.jpg
Lawrence Crash July 11 3.jpg
Lawrence Crash July 11.jpg
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 16:46:29-04

LAWRENCE — A crash in Lawrence Monday afternoon left one person dead and one person in critical condition.

Lawrence police say two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash around 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of East 56th Street. That's near the intersection of Glenn Road and 56th Street.

After being transported to the hospital, one occupant was pronounced deceased.

The Lawrence Police Department's accident team is investigating the incident.

