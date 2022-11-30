1 dead after crash on I-74 on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a crash early Wednesday on a ramp from Interstate 74 to Interstate 465 on the city's southeast side, police say.
The crash happened sometime before 9:10 a.m. near Old U.S. 41 and I-465 and involved a single vehicle that went off the road, according to Indiana State Police.
A second person also in the car needed to be extricated, ISP says.
It is unclear if the person who died was the driver or a passenger.
At this time, the ramp is still partially blocked. The Indiana Department of Transportation says that could last for up to one hour.
This story will be updated.
