1 injured in large woods fire in Avon

Civilian transported to hospital with moderate burns
Posted at 4:48 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 16:48:57-05

AVON — A person was injured and transported to the hospital as fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire in a wooded area in Avon on Tuesday.

According to the Avon Fire Department, a person was moderately burned and transported to a local hospital. Their condition was unknown.

A spokesperson for the department said the fire is under control as of 4:15 p.m., but crews will continue to monitor hot spots in the area.

This is a developing story.

