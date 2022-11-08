1 injured in large woods fire in Avon

AVON — A person was injured and transported to the hospital as fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire in a wooded area in Avon on Tuesday.

According to the Avon Fire Department, a person was moderately burned and transported to a local hospital. Their condition was unknown.

A spokesperson for the department said the fire is under control as of 4:15 p.m., but crews will continue to monitor hot spots in the area.

This is a developing story.