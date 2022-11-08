1 injured in large woods fire in Avon

AVON — A person was injured and transported to the hospital as fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire in a wooded area in Avon on Tuesday.
According to the Avon Fire Department, a person was moderately burned and transported to a local hospital. Their condition was unknown.
A spokesperson for the department said the fire is under control as of 4:15 p.m., but crews will continue to monitor hot spots in the area.
This is a developing story.
TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times