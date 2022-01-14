Watch
1 person killed in crash near North Post Road and East 42nd Street in Indianapolis

WRTV photo/Jonathon Christians
Indianapolis police investigate a fatal crash near the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Post Road on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Posted at 7:51 AM, Jan 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash around 5:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of North Post Road.

Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

