1 person killed in crash near North Post Road and East 42nd Street in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash around 5:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of North Post Road.
Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
