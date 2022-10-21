Watch Now
10 vehicle crash in Mooresville causing delays

<p>File photo of an ambulance.</p>
Posted at 3:49 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 15:51:01-04

MOORESVILLE — A multi-car accident in Mooresville is causing significant delays.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, 10 cars are involved in a wreck in the area of State Road 144 and Centenary Road.

Due to the extensive cleanup, authorities in Johnson County are shutting down roads at SR 144 and 37/69.

According to a post by the Bargersville Fire Department, they are assisting with the crash. They explained the wreck to be mass casualty.

Both departments ask motorists to find different routes.

