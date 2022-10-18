13-year-old airlifted after falling from Upper Cataract Falls

OWEN COUNTY — A 13-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital after they fell last week from the Upper Cataract Falls, officials say.

The teen became stuck below a cliff and needed to be flown out due to the extent of their injuries, according to the Cataract Volunteer Fier Department.

It happened about 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to the department.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating.