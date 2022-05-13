2-alarm fire reported at Bingham Square Apartments in Anderson

ANDERSON — Multiple agencies are currently at a structure fire at the Bingham Square Apartments in Anderson, according to the Madison County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the East Madison Fire Territory.
According to the Madison County EMA, people are asked to avoid the area as multiple roads are closed in the area.
There is no word on injuries currently.
WRTV recently reported $450,000 worth of unpaid utility bills by Bingham Square Apartments along with Madison Square Apartments in Anderson had residents concerned for the future of the residence.
This is a developing story.
TOP STORIES: Homeowners hope to get money back after state wins $47K judgment against Noblesville contractor | 'Toddlers and Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16, family says | Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Four ex-North Central High School students file lawsuit alleging district ignored teacher misconduct | Woman who hid race from home appraisers to get more value hopes US can change