Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

2 dead, 1 critical after southside crash

Police believe alcohol was a factor
Southport Crash.PNG
WRTV
Southport Crash.PNG
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 07:37:22-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men died late Sunday after a crash on the city’s south side.

According to police, officers responded to a possible fatal crash at the intersection of South Meridian Street and Southport Road.

When officers arrived, they located two vehicles involved with multiple victims.

A preliminary investigation found that at driver of an Acura Intergra driving southbound on Meridian Street was traveling at a high rate of speed when they failed to stop at the red light on Southport Road.

A Hyundai Elantra traveling on Southport Road was struck by the Acura in the driver side.

Both drivers and a passenger from the Hyundai were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

The driver of the Acura and the passenger in the Hyundai died at the hospital.

At the scene, officers believed alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

TOP STORIES: Dad arrested after Beech Grove toddler caught on surveillance playing with loaded gun | Unedited police body cam video released from night Herman Whitfield III died | IU student stabbed on city bus was targetted because she was Asian, court docs allege | Did you get a random check in the mail? 171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit | Change of venue for Delphi murder trial denied, jurors to be selected from outside county

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!