2 dead, 1 critical after southside crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men died late Sunday after a crash on the city’s south side.

According to police, officers responded to a possible fatal crash at the intersection of South Meridian Street and Southport Road.

When officers arrived, they located two vehicles involved with multiple victims.

A preliminary investigation found that at driver of an Acura Intergra driving southbound on Meridian Street was traveling at a high rate of speed when they failed to stop at the red light on Southport Road.

A Hyundai Elantra traveling on Southport Road was struck by the Acura in the driver side.

Both drivers and a passenger from the Hyundai were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

The driver of the Acura and the passenger in the Hyundai died at the hospital.

At the scene, officers believed alcohol to be a factor in the crash.