Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

2 dead after crash between train, passenger vehicle in Rush County

TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Stationary trains and rail equipment are seen on a quiet Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in a railyard near the Nebraska-Iowa state line in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Posted at 7:44 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 07:44:25-05

RUSH COUNTY — Two people after their vehicle collided with a train early Sunday in Arlington, officials say.

Both were found dead inside their vehicle when Rush County Sheriff's deputies responded about 2 a.m. to County Road 700 West, according to the sheriff's office.

No one on the train was injured, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office has not released additional details. An investigation is ongoing.

WRTV has reached out to the Rush County Coroner's Office for more information.

TOP STORIES: Mooresville Police hit speeds of 110mph during pursuit that ended in deadly crash | Off-duty Stinesville reserve officer arrested in alleged OWI crash | Richard Allen charged with urder in 2017 killings of Libby German and Abby Williams | Pstudent injured by sheriff candidate's 'accidental discharge' of weapon in Indiana classroom |

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE