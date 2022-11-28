2 dead after crash between train, passenger vehicle in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY — Two people after their vehicle collided with a train early Sunday in Arlington, officials say.
Both were found dead inside their vehicle when Rush County Sheriff's deputies responded about 2 a.m. to County Road 700 West, according to the sheriff's office.
No one on the train was injured, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office has not released additional details. An investigation is ongoing.
WRTV has reached out to the Rush County Coroner's Office for more information.
