2 die in crash near Heartland Crossing after pursuit that began in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE — Two people died Sunday night following a crash during a police pursuit in Hendricks County that began in Mooresville, according to police.

Officers with the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department attempted to stop a 41-year-old man driving an orange Honda Element around 9:37 p.m. in the area of southbound State Road 67 and Woodside Drive.

A news release provided by Mooresville Police said the driver initially stopped but did a U-turn on SR 67 when officers approached and drove away northbound at a high rate of speed.

The driver continued driving into Hendricks County where he ran a red light at the intersection of SR 67 and Enterprise Drive near Heartland Crossing and crashed into a black Mazda driven by a 62-year-old woman.

Both vehicles caught fire after they came to rest in the median of SR 67, according to Mooresville Police.

Medics transported the drivers of both vehicles to Eskenazi Hospital where they later died. Their identities have not been publicly released.

No other injuries were reported.

The pursuit and crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with videos, photos or information about the crash are asked to contact the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department dispatch center at 317-831-3434.