2 pulled from car that went into retention pond near Brownsburg warehouse

BROWNSBURG — Two people needed to be pulled from a car that went into a retention pond near a warehouse early Friday, an official said.

There were a total of four people in the car, two of whom escaped, according to Brownsburg Fire Territory Chief Danny Brock.

Crews responded to the scene, in the 1000 block of East 56th Street, shortly after 6:07 a.m.

Officials were told the driver and nearly a second car head-on, prompting the driver to make an evasive maneuver to avoid a crash. That's when the car went off the road and ended up in the bond, Brock said.

Two people who were in the back seat could swim and escaped, at which point one of them went into the building to get help. The second was treated at the scene.

Meanwhile, two people in the front couldn't swim and needed to be removed from the vehicle.

Officials told WRTV about 7:47 a.m. they had been pulled to safety.

The conditions of the two people in the front of the car weren't immediately available.

Units from the Avon, Danville, Pittsboro and Plainfield fire departments were at the scene assisting.

This is a developing story.