3 injured after driver crashes into Perry Township elementary school

WRTV photo/Dave Franklin
Students leave school after a driver crashed into Douglas MacArthur Elementary School on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 28, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured after a motorist crashed a vehicle into a south-side elementary school building Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. at Douglas MacArthur Elementary School in the 400 block of East Stop 11 Road, according to Perry Township Schools communications director Elizabeth Choi.

Choi said three people, including the driver, were transported to an area hospital as a safety precaution after they suffered minor injuries.

Students were sent home for the day after the crash. Choi said crews will assess the damage to the building. The school building will reopen once it’s determined to be structurally sound.

Perry Township Police are investigating the crash. It is not known what caused the driver to crash into the school, but police do not believe they were under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

