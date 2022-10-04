Watch Now
3 members of northwest Indiana family killed in head-on crash

<p>File photo of an ambulance.</p>
Posted at 8:25 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 08:25:02-04

INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois.

The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department says 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, Illinois.

The sheriff's department says the Halls were riding in a pickup truck towing a car trailer when their truck was hit head-on by another pickup traveling in the opposite direction a few minutes after midnight.

The department says the driver of the second truck was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

