3 members of northwest Indiana family killed in head-on crash

INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois.
The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department says 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, Illinois.
The sheriff's department says the Halls were riding in a pickup truck towing a car trailer when their truck was hit head-on by another pickup traveling in the opposite direction a few minutes after midnight.
The department says the driver of the second truck was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.
