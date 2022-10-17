3 people taken to hospital after early-morning apartment fire in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Three people were taken to a local hospital after an apartment building caught fire early Monday in Greenfield, an official says.

Firefighters first responded about 2 a.m. to the blaze at the apartment complex in the 2000 block of NE Bay Drive, according to Greenfield Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Jason Horning.

This is near the intersection of Martindale Drive and East New Road.

The first crews to arrive saw flames on the roof and immediately called for assistance from crews in Lawrence and from several first responder agencies in Hancock County.

Three people on the complex suffered smoke inhalation and were later transported to Hancock Regional Hospital for treatment.

At some point, one of the floors in an upstairs apartment collapsed, making it more difficult for crews to battle the flames.

Horning said that early-morning winds also contributed to the spread of the fire.

Four apartments on the second floor and two on the fire floor were heavily damaged.

Everyone else in the building was accounted for and moved to the leasing office while firefighters worked the scene, Horning said. The American Red Cross was called to the scene and is working to ensure that all those who were displaced have a place to stay.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.