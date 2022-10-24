Watch Now
4-year-old Indianapolis girl reported missing and mother are found

Gemma Hadler was last seen on October 19
File image
Posted at 4:40 PM, Oct 24, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A four-year-old girl who had been reported missing and her mother — both of whom police were searching for — have been found and are safe, officials say.

The girl had last been seen Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Police said she was believed to be with her 36-year-old mother and a 37-year-old man.

