4-year-old Indianapolis girl reported missing and mother are found

INDIANAPOLIS — A four-year-old girl who had been reported missing and her mother — both of whom police were searching for — have been found and are safe, officials say.
The girl had last been seen Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Police said she was believed to be with her 36-year-old mother and a 37-year-old man.
