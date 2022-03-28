69-year-old woman killed in fire at Summerset Apartments in Kokomo

KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner said a 69-year-old woman is dead after an apartment fire early Monday morning in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Fire Department was called to the scene around 2:45 a.m. at the Summerset Apartments in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive.

Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven Seele said Glenda Newtown, 69, was killed. No other injuries were reported.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday, he said.

The fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the fire department at 765-457-2636.

