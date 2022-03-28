Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

69-year-old woman killed in fire at Summerset Apartments in Kokomo

Fire happened early Monday morning
fire truck
File photo
fire truck
Posted at 6:37 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 06:37:56-04

KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner said a 69-year-old woman is dead after an apartment fire early Monday morning in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Fire Department was called to the scene around 2:45 a.m. at the Summerset Apartments in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive.

Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven Seele said Glenda Newtown, 69, was killed. No other injuries were reported.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday, he said.

The fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the fire department at 765-457-2636.

TOP STORIES: Latest updates: Fire at Walmart distribution center in Plainfield | Child struck and killed near 21st Street and Post Road in Indianapolis | Walmart extends disaster benefits to employees at IND1 Fulfillment Center in Plainfield | Ascension St. Vincent's longest NICU patient goes home | Gov. Holcomb vetoes bill banning trans girls from girls sports

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH