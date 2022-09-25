Watch Now
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake

Provided/East Madison Fire Territory
A 24-year-old man died on Sept. 24, 2022 after he drowned in Shadyside Lake.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Sep 25, 2022
ANDERSON — A 24-year-old man died Saturday after drowning in Shadyside Lake.

Anderson Police say Michael McCrory, 24, was attempting to swim across the lake around 4:15 p.m. Witnesses told police McCrory began to struggle and yelled that he was tangled in something.

McCrory went under the water and his body was later recovered by authorities just before 7 p.m.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says McCrory was partially entangled in fishing line.

