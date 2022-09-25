Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake

ANDERSON — A 24-year-old man died Saturday after drowning in Shadyside Lake.
Anderson Police say Michael McCrory, 24, was attempting to swim across the lake around 4:15 p.m. Witnesses told police McCrory began to struggle and yelled that he was tangled in something.
McCrory went under the water and his body was later recovered by authorities just before 7 p.m.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says McCrory was partially entangled in fishing line.
TOP STORIES: Queen Elizabeth II has died: Now, what happens to her beloved dogs? | IMPD adding 214 new license plate readers to city streets this week | Broad Ripple lounge owner opens second Las Vegas-themed bar in Lawrence | Richmond officer Seara Burton moved to hospice facility | Kokomo man killed at Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds