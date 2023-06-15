Arson investigation underway in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. — Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are seeking information following a Wednesday morning fire in Brazil.

According to the release, fire crews were called to the 400 block of North Forest Avenue on June 14 just after 9:15 a.m. According to investigators, it appears the fire was started during the overnight hours, and evidence was found that indicated a break-in may have occurred prior to the fire, according to investigators. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Investigators are looking to speak with any potential witnesses who may have seen activity in the area in the hours leading up to the fire being reported. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers may stay anonymous, and a reward may be available if a tip leads to an arrest and conviction.