Person dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — A person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, police say.
The crash was reported to police about 5:30 a.m. and happened in a northbound lane of U.S. 31 near County Road 400 South, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
Traffic has been restricted to just one lane on U.S. 31 while responders work the scene.
The sheriff's office hasn't released additional details.
