Body of missing Gary woman, 23, found after more than weeklong search

GARY — The body of a missing Gary woman whose family members had been trying to find for than a week was found early Wednesday, police told ABC 7 Chicago.

Ariana Taylor, 23, was reported missing earlier this month.

Last weekend, Taylor's SUV was found crashed and badly damaged near the junction of Interstate 80/94 and Interstate 65 in Lake County. The car was empty, and investigators said it wasn't clear if Taylor was driving at the time of the crash, ABC 7 reported.

On Sunday, an object that was initially thought to be a body possibly connected with Taylor's disappearance was discovered. Police later said it turned out to be a "lifelike mannequin," ABC 7 reported.

Taylor's body was found in a ditch while a canine team searched an area near the 2800 block of Colorado Street in unincorporated Lake Station. Police said her body was found about a mile south of where her car was found, ABC 7 reported.

Taylor's mother told ABC 7 she has a 4-year-old son. Taylor's family say they believed foul play is involved.

An investigation is ongoing.