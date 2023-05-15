Broad Ripple Village Association responds to recent public safety issues

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the Broad Ripple Village Association met with IMPD and members of the City-County Council to address the recent public safety issues in the area.

As a result of the meeting, BRVA says they have prepared a letter to city leadership asking them to take a stand against violence and to help implement solutions for a safer environment.

This comes after multiple homes, businesses and cars were damaged by gunfire in the past few weeks.

PREVIOUS | 1 injured, multiple cars and homes damaged in overnight Broad Ripple shooting (wrtv.com),PREVIOUS | Several Broad Ripple businesses hit by gunfire after fight (wrtv.com)

It has become routine that nights in the summer months in Broad Ripple Village are met with an increase in violent crime and an overall lawlessness in our streets. We have been informed by IMPD that they are doing everything they can within their power and policies and yet, this continues to worsen. The property damage, injuries, and risk of life sustained by our residents and businesses is unacceptable. One of Indianapolis’ original cultural districts is now a place residents and guests avoid and often fear.

Broad Ripple Village Association

The Board of Directors of BRVA have requested the City of Indianapolis to respond to the following list of initiatives to improving public safety in the community:



Dedicated, city-sponsored resource to support in inter-agency crime mitigation efforts, monitor daily/weekly crime occurrence and trends, and regularly report to the BRVA and its members documentation of bad actors, incidents, liquor licenses up for renewal, etc.

Parking lot security plan and resources for small businesses

o Access to barriers, cables, etc.

o Additional lighting

o Access to barriers, cables, etc. o Additional lighting Promotional campaign of public safety measures

o Elected official visibility in Broad Ripple

o Planned media events

o Presence at public meeting/town hall

o Elected official visibility in Broad Ripple o Planned media events o Presence at public meeting/town hall Funding for additional proactive mitigation efforts as requested by IMPD and/or other public safety agencies

"We welcome the opportunity to discuss this further, however time is of the essence and our community is in crisis," BRVA said. "Now is the time for action."

Residents and supporters of Broad Ripple are encouraged to reach out to city leadership through Mayor’s Action Center Services including:

• Call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317.327.4622

• Contact the elected officials where you vote here

• Communicate with the Mayor’s Neighborhood Advocate, Rosemary Stockdale through email (rosemary.stockdale@indy.gov) or phone 317.327.5140.