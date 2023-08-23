Carmel Clay Schools mourn loss of Greyhounds lacrosse coach Jack Meachum

CARMEL — The Hamilton County community is mourning this week following the death of Carmel Lacrosse coach Jack Meachum.

Meachum, 31, a Sheridan resident, died in a head-on crash on State Road 38 near Six Points Road when his vehicle was struck by a GMC Sierra driven by 26-year-old Brennan Smith.

Smith was transported to a local hospital, where he also died.

The initial investigation and witness reports indicate the GMC pickup driven by Smith was westbound on State Road 38 and crossed the center line while Meachum's vehicle was heading eastbound. Both vehicles collided head-on in the eastbound lane.

It is unclear why Smith crossed the center line.

Carmel Clay Schools Jack Meachum coached the Carmel Lacrosse program for six years. He was killed in an automobile crash on Aug. 22, 2023.

Carmel High School Principal Dr. Tim Phares released the follow statement to the school district.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you of the sudden passing of coach Jack Meachum in an automobile accident last evening. For six years, Jack poured his heart and soul into the Carmel Lacrosse program, achieving the remarkable feat of securing a state title just last year. Jack's impact reached far beyond the field, as he mentored our student-athletes and dedicated significant time to working with youth. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, and the entire CHS Lacrosse team. Please know we are here for your child. The Carmel High School counseling office is ready to provide care for anyone in need. If your child is struggling while at school, please encourage them to let their teacher know they would like to go to the counseling office and they will work to support them."

The Greyhounds lacrosse team is the defending state champions, winning the title just two months ago.