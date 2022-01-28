Carmel Fire Department practices ice rescues to stay ready for the real thing

CARMEL — Every year, firefighters across Indiana perform life-saving ice rescues during wintertime.

Tim Griffin, a firefighter with the Carmel Fire Department, said many times, a pet owner will attempt to rescue an animal struggling on the ice.

"So, now, we don't only have to rescue the dog. We're rescuing that person, too," Griffin said. "So, the first thing we tell everybody is stay off the ice."

When temperatures get this low and ice on ponds begins to form, firefighters undergo training to be sure they are ready for the call.

“When we have the opportunity and it gets cold like this, we want to make sure we get the firefighters out there at least once a year, get back in the suit get comfortable in a safe and environment as training so then when the real thing happens we're ready to go,” Griffin said.

Even though they are trained and prepared to do these ice rescues they of course encourage everyone to stay off the ice.

"You don't know if the ice has already been broken," Griffin said. "Somebody who's been out cut a hole, possibly even if it seems like it's three, four or five inches, there it's really still always a danger when you're out on that ice," Griffin said.

Watch the video in the player above to see how the Carmel Fire Department gets ready for ice rescues.