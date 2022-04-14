Ciera Breland case: Georgia police say video confirms missing Carmel woman's last location

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police in a Georgia city where a Carmel woman was visiting with family the week of her disappearance say they have obtained video confirming her last known location.

Ciera Breland (Locklair), 31, was last captured on video about 7:17 p.m. Feb. 24 at her mother-in-law's home on Highgate Manor Court, according to Johns Creek police Lt. Debra Kalish.

Kalish said police had previously searched the Chattahoochee River for Breland before receiving video confirmation of her presence at the home.

According to the FBI, Breland was last known to be visiting her family in John's Creek, Georgia, during the week of Feb. 20 with her husband, their 5-month-old son and the family's white labradoodle.

Breland's husband reported her missing on Feb. 26 to the Carmel Police Department. However, the FBI says there is no evidence that Breland ever returned to Indiana after the trip to Georgia.

The FBI previously said Breland was last seen just before 7 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 10500 block of Highgate Manor Court. She was driving a white 2017 Volkswagon Tiguan with GA license plate RMB 5869.

Carmel police have named Breland's husband a "person of interest" in her disappearance. He was arrested last month on an unrelated warrant out of Georgia and extradited back to the state, but he has not yet been charged with anything in connection with Breland's disappearance.

Breland's cousin, Shelby Campbell, told WRTV that Breland had a rocky relationship with her husband.

Campbell said Breland had had gone back and forth from being scared and then wanting to fix things with her husband. Campbell also said she had turned over multiple videos to police that Breland had asked her to save and give to them if anything ever happened to her.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Breland.

Anyone with information related to the disappearance of Ciera Breland is asked to contact the Johns Creek [Georgia] Police Tip line at 678-474-1610 or the Carmel Police Dept. at 317-571-2500. You can also call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

