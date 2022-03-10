Family of missing Carmel woman waits for updates after disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS — The cousin of a missing Carmel woman told a Georgia television station that his family fears the worst more than two weeks after her disappearance.

Ciera Locklair Breland was last seen Feb. 25 in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane in Carmel. Her husband, Xavier Breland Jr., reported her missing to the Carmel Police Department on Feb. 26.

“It’s been really hard. I really don’t think anybody knows how to deal with it,” Luke Locklair said in an interview with WSB in Atlanta. “We never expected this kind of thing to happen to our family.”

Xavier Breland Jr, 37, was named a person of interest in the case on March 2. He has not been criminally charged, but he was arrested in Carmel on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County, Georgia.

Federal Bureau of Investigation offices in Indianapolis and Atlanta are assisting police departments in Carmel and Johns Creek, Georgia, with the investigation.

Locklair said his family looks up to Ciera, who worked as a lawyer in Atlanta. Now, they are afraid for her as the search continues.

“She would’ve reached out by now,” he said. “She’s a really smart girl.”

Locklair added in the interview that his family noticed a “dramatic” change in his cousin after she got involved with Breland Jr.

He told WSB that family members said Ciera planned to return to Georgia without Breland Jr. and move in with her parents.

“Actually had her stuff packed to move back in,” Locklair said.

Locklair said Ciera never would have stayed away from her five-month-old baby and dog named Baker.

“Baker was like her baby before she even had a baby,” Locklair said. “She treated that dog like he was a baby.”