FBI offering $10,000 reward in disappearance of missing Carmel woman Ciera Breland

CARMEL — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing Carmel woman.

Ciera Breland (Locklair), 31, has been missing since Feb. 24, 2022.

According to the FBI, Breland was last known to be visiting her family in John's Creek, Georgia, during the week of Feb. 20 with her husband, their 5-month-old son and the family's white labradoodle.

Breland's husband reported her missing on Feb. 26 to the Carmel Police Department, however the FBI says there is no evidence that Breland ever returned to Indiana after the trip to Georgia.

Breland's last known location in Georgia was at 10545 Highgate Manor Ct. on Feb. 24 just after 7 p.m., according to the FBI. She was driving a white 2017 Volkswagon Tiguan with GA license plates RMB 5869.

Carmel police have named Breland's husband a "person of interest" in her disappearance, but they have not released any additional details about the connection.

Breland's husband has not been criminally charged with her disapperaance but has been arrested and remains in custody on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County, Georgia. He was extradicted back to Georgia to face those charges last week.

Johns Creek police tell WRTV they are following up on various leads and asking the community to provide any and every piece of information to them.

Anyone with information related to the disappearance of Ciera Breland is asked to contact the Johns Creek Police Tip line at 678-474-1610 or the Carmel Police Dept. at 317-571-2500. You can also call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.