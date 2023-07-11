City-Council passes two gun safety proposals in favor of Hogsett's violence reduction strategy

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday in a public hearing, The Indianapolis City-County Council passed two proposals that Mayor Hogsett calls "key components" of his violence reduction strategy.

The proposals passed with 18 councilors voting in favor.

Proposal No. 149 approves an additional appropriation of $225,000 in the 2023 Budget of the Office of Corporation Counsel that will be used to fund expenses associated with hiring attorneys called Special Assistant United States Attorneys to focus on investigating and prosecuting gun crimes in Marion County.

As previously reported, Hogsett said Proposal No.149 will be a two-year partnership that will focus on violent crimes and gun violence and involve appointing three staff members.

Proposal No. 156 amends Chapter 451 of the Revised Code, regarding public health and welfare (specifically weapons), and adopts gun safety measure to take effect and be enforceable only upon the removal or repeal of restrictions imposed by state or federal law.

These safety measures include:



Placing a ban on assault rifles.

Removing the permitless-less carry law.

Raising the minimum age to own a gun from 18 to 21.

These gun measures cannot be enforced until State gun laws are changed. The council's minority leader, Brian Mowery cited Attorney General Todd Rokita's claim that the ordinance is illegal.

Many councilors showed support for the bill and pushed state lawmakers for change.

"You say this doesn't mean anything, actually it does. We're raising up an orange flag, a red flag to the statehouse to say look what happening here, instead of just giving away guns the way you're doing it," Councilor Frank Mascari said.

"I hold my peace walk every year to stand in solidarity with other people, and some people here today who have lost family members and loved ones to gun violence. So this proposal I wholeheartedly support because this same violence, in other countries, they put an end to it," another councilor, Lakeisha Jackson said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement on the passage of the proposals:

Tonight’s Council votes on Proposals 149 and 156 prove that Indianapolis and its leadership won't back down from taking bold steps to protect residents and neighborhoods. I applaud the Council’s bipartisan support for funding our partnership with U.S. Attorney Zach Myers, holding the worst of the worst offenders to account. I also wish to thank those who approved our common-sense gun safety measures, including a ban on semiautomatic assault weapons, increasing the purchasing age to 21, requiring handgun licenses, and removing the concealed carry of firearms. Tonight we are sending a clear message of where we stand about the causes of gun violence and the proliferation of illegal weapons on our streets.

