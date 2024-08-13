City-county council passes 'Vision Zero' to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday night, the Indianapolis City-County Council passed a proposal to significantly enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Proposal No. 224, or Vision Zero, aims to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries by 2035.

This comes after the city has seen a dramatic increase in pedestrian, cyclist, and vehicular fatalities, as well as hit-and-run crashes.

"As coauthors of the Vision Zero proposal, we are excited with its successful passage by our colleagues on the Council tonight,” said Councilor John Barth and Councilor Andy Nielsen. “This landmark ordinance marks a significant step toward our goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries on our streets. By prioritizing the safety of all road users—pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike—we are making a strong commitment to a safer, more livable Indianapolis. We are grateful for the support of our colleagues and the community in advancing this critical initiative."

The Vision Zero plan originated in Europe but has had success in U.S. cities such as Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Columbus, Ohio and Hoboken, New Jersey.

How it works

Vision Zero establishes a 15-member task force, with appointments from both the Council President and the Mayor, to oversee the development and implementation of a Vision Zero Action Plan.

The task force will serve as a collaborative effort between the City-County Council, the City of Indianapolis, other local government agencies, community organizations, and residents to create a safer and more livable Indianapolis.

The proposal also authorizes the city to hire a full-time Vision Zero administrator to coordinate efforts across departments.

The initiative is independent of the annual budget process and will focus on long-term policy solutions and budget recommendations to be considered and adopted over the next decade.

“By working together with community members and other stakeholders we can ensure a safer transportation network for all users of our City’s infrastructure,” said Director Brandon Herget, Department of Public Works. “Passage of tonight’s Vision Zero ordinance reflects our commitment to create safer streets for all users.”