City of Muncie employees suspended after accounting 'inconsistencies' discovered

MUNCIE — Two city employees have been suspended without pay after accounting "inconsistencies" were discovered within one of its departments, a city spokeswoman says.

An investigation has now been turned over to the Indiana State Police, according to Michele Owen, the city's director of communications.

"The City is committed to protecting the privacy and reputation of the employees involved, and will not be releasing names while the investigation is ongoing," Owen wrote in a news release.

The inconsistencies were discovered during routine payment process by the Office of the City Controller, according to the release.

Owen declined to specify which department the two employees worked for, citing an ongoing investigation.

Additional details haven't been released.