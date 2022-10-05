Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

City of Muncie employees suspended after accounting 'inconsistencies' discovered

city of muncie.PNG
WRTV file photo
city of muncie.PNG
Posted at 8:48 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 08:48:32-04

MUNCIE — Two city employees have been suspended without pay after accounting "inconsistencies" were discovered within one of its departments, a city spokeswoman says.

An investigation has now been turned over to the Indiana State Police, according to Michele Owen, the city's director of communications.

"The City is committed to protecting the privacy and reputation of the employees involved, and will not be releasing names while the investigation is ongoing," Owen wrote in a news release.

The inconsistencies were discovered during routine payment process by the Office of the City Controller, according to the release.

Owen declined to specify which department the two employees worked for, citing an ongoing investigation.

Additional details haven't been released.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH ON WRTV