Civilian dies, two Johnson County law enforcement officers injured in separate incidents

Provided Photo/Johnson County Sheriff’s Office<br/>
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a truck died after a pursuit ended in a crash in Trafalgar on June 25, 2022. The Trafalgar Police Officer who was pursuing the truck was seriously injured in the crash.<br/>
JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says one civilian died and two law enforcement officers were injured after two crashes within hours of each other.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, a Johnson County deputy was traveling to serve a civil order when another vehicle failed to yield to the right of way for the deputy's car. Both vehicles collided at the intersection of Worthsville Road and Collins Road.

The deputy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital complaining of pain.

A Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after a crash in Greenwood on June 24, 2022.

Around 3:30 a.m., a Trafalgar police officer saw a truck disregard a stop and began following the truck in the area of State Road 135 and County Road 300S. Both vehicles made it to a T intersection at to County Road 300S and 600W and crashed into the embankment.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says both the officer and the other driver had to be extricated from their vehicles.

The truck driver died at the scene and the deputy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital by helicopter and is serious but stable condition, according to Sheriff Duane Burgess.

The identity of the person who died and the two deputies has not been released.

Burgess said in an email that the Johnson County Prosecutor was at the scene of the fatal crash in Trafalgar and that the case is under investigation.

