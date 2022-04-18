Clark County girl, 14, reported missing; statewide Silver Alert declared

CLARK COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl last seen more than a week ago.
Aubrey Hatfield, of Jeffersonville, was last reported seen about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, according to Indiana State Police.
Aubrey is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
If you have any information on Aubrey Hatfield, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-283-6633 or 911.
