Clark County girl, 14, reported missing; statewide Silver Alert declared

Aubrey Hatfield missing
Provided/Indiana State Police
The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Aubrey Hatfield, a 14-year-old girl.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 16:09:40-04

CLARK COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl last seen more than a week ago.

Aubrey Hatfield, of Jeffersonville, was last reported seen about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, according to Indiana State Police.

Aubrey is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information on Aubrey Hatfield, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-283-6633 or 911.

