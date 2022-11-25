Columbus police seek suspect in Thanksgiving Day road rage shooting

COLUMBUS — Police are asking for the public's help in finding the assailant in a suspected road rage shooting on Thanksgiving Day.

Police say the suspect fired a gun at another driver several times after side-wiping that person's vehicle Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Brian Drive and Indianapolis Road.

The driver who was shot at suffered a graze wound but wasn't seriously injured.

He told police the suspect was passing him in a sport utility vehicle when he side-swiped him. Afterward, the victim pulled over to the side of the road when the suspect shot a firearm into his vehicle several times, according to police.

The suspect was described as a Black male, about 20-25 years old with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was driving a red newer model sport utility vehicle, possibly a GMC Terrain, police say.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call 812-376-2600. Tips can be submitted anonymously.