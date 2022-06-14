Crash shuts down northbound SR 67 for nearly four hours in Morgan County Tuesday

MORGAN COUNTY — A man was hospitalized after a crash on State Road 67 in Morgan County Tuesday.

According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the driver of a dump truck was taken via medical helicopter from the scene where their truck overturned on northbound SR 67. A condition was not immediately known.

The crash shut down SR 67 northbound at Tulip Road for nearly four hours. This is located between Mooresville and Martinsville.

There were no others involved and no other injuries, according to Myers.