Crawfordsville police ask for help locating missing man

CRAWFORDSVILLE — Crawfordsville police are asking for assistance in locating a missing man with dementia and mobility issues.

According to CPD, Arthur Ash was last seen on Sunday and reported missing Monday by his family.

Ash is described as a white male that is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. Ash suffers from dementia and has mobility issues.

It is believed he may have left on foot from the 600 block of Englewood Dr. in the Crawfordsville area.

If any member of the public has information regarding the whereabouts of Ash, contact Crawfordsville Police Department Detective Geoff Payne at 765-362-3762.