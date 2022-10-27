CSX train, railroad tracks badly damaged after collision with truck in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY — A tractor-trailer badly collided with a CSX train in a crash after becoming stuck on the tracks early Thursday near State Road 67 between Fortville and McCordsville, an official says.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the train and the tracks sustained "significant" damage as a result of the crash, according to Hancock County 911 Public Information Officer Greg Duda.

The crash happened near County Road 400 West and U.S. 36/State Road 67.

Duda said that as of 11:20 a.m., State Road 67 will stay open while CSX crews complete emergency repairs.

Meanwhile, the nearly 2-mile-long train sits on the track.

Duda said there were no spills or breaks from any cargo on the train. It's not clear what contents it was carrying.

Hancock County Sheriff's Capt. Robert Harris said the truck was southbound on County Road 400 West when it was crossing the tracks and became stuck.

The driver of the truck was able to get out before the collision.

Afterward, the truck briefly caught fire but the flames were quickly extinguished by emergency crews.

"The tractor of the truck spun around and struck the caboose of the train, causing it to detach but not derail," Harris said.

There are signs instructing tractor-trailers not to cross the railroad trucks because they're likely to get stuck — but the truck driver said he decided to cross because he had nowhere else to turn around, according to Harris.

WRTV has reached out to CSX for comment.

This is a developing story.