Decatur Township school bus struck in hit-and-run crash, no injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver hit a Decatur Township school bus and fled the the scene early Monday on Indianapolis' southwest side, police say.

Officials say no children were aboard the bus and no injuries were reported.

It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Milhouse and South High School roads.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle that hit the bus. It's not known in which direction its driver took off in.

Additional details were not immediately available.