Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Delaware man dies after being struck walking on Interstate 74 in Montgomery County

Deadly Crash2.jpg
Stock Photo
Deadly Crash2.jpg
Posted at 10:37 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 22:37:24-04

Montgomery County — A Delaware man died Monday morning on Interstate 74 in Montgomery County when they were struck by a car.

According to Indiana State Police, just after 1 a.m. deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police responded to a report of a fatal crash near the 38-mile marker on I-74.

A preliminary investigation by Trooper Wiley revealed that just before 1 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-74 near the 39-mile marker.

According to ISP, when deputies arrived on the scene, they located a 2008 Pontiac G6 that struck the cable barrier but were unable to locate the driver. While deputies were on scene, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a pedestrian struck on I-74 near the 38-mile marker.

Further investigation revealed that a 2020 Volvo Semi-truck, driven by an Ohio man, was traveling westbound on I-74 near the 38-mile marker. At that time, a pedestrian was walking on I-74 in the right lane. The driver of the Volvo attempted to avoid the pedestrian but was unable to and struck him, according to ISP.

The pedestrian that was struck is believed to be the driver of the Pontiac.

Despite lifesaving efforts by Crawfordsville EMS, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by the Montgomery County Coroner. The pedestrian was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner to be Jean Roodje, 23, from Laurel, Delaware.

The driver of the Volvo was uninjured in the crash.

TOP STORIES: 3 Indiana Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Thousands of Kias and Hyundais may qualify for free engine replacement | Driver killed after crash on I-65 in Indianapolis | WATCH: Videos taken in central Indiana show fireball meteor soar through sky

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!