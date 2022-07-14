Watch Now
Driver arrested after critically injuring pedestrian in crash, Anderson police say

Cox, Katie
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jul 14, 2022
ANDERSON — A driver was arrested after critically injuring a pedestrian in a crash late Wednesday at an intersection on Anderson's southwest side.

Police say the pedestrian, a 45-year-old woman, was found lying in the roadway when officers arrived about 9:57 p.m. to East 53rd Street and Scatterfield Road, according to Anderson police.

Officers provided aid to the woman until she was transported to a local hospital. She was later flown to an Indianapolis hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala who's suspected of hitting the woman was taken into custody and transported to Madison County Jail, police say. A blood draw was taken to determine whether they were intoxicated at the time.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

