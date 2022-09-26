Driver dies after crashing into Daleville home overnight

DALEVILLE — A woman died after she drove into a home early Monday on Daleville's north side, police say.
She was the sole occupant of the vehicle and the only person injured in the crash, according to Daleville police.
Officers were dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to the home, in the 13000 block of West Wild Cherry Lane, for a report of a crash.
There, they found the driver, a woman in her 40s, injured and minor damage to the home. The driver was then transported to a hospital, where she were pronounced dead. Authorities haven't released her identity.
Police say toxicology results are still pending. An investigation is ongoing.
