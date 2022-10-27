Driver dies after striking semi, being ejected from vehicle in crash on I-65 in White County

WHITE COUNTY — A driver died after crashing into a semi-truck and being ejected from his vehicle late Wednesday on Interstate 65 near White County, police say.

It happened just before midnight in the northbound lanes of the interstate to the south of Remington, which is in Jasper County. Indiana State troopers and Remington police responded to the scene.

An investigation found that the driver was heading northbound in the left lane when he struck a semi-truck, went into the median and then hit a cable barrier, according to Indiana State Police.

The driver wasn't wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

Afterward, he was transported to a hospital in the Lafayette area, where he was pronounced dead.

His name hasn't been released.

The driver of the semi, a 48-year-old Illinois man, was not injured in the crash, according to police.