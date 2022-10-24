Driver dies in crash involving car, dump truck in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY — A driver died after colliding with a dump truck Monday on State Road 60 in southern Indiana, police say.

The driver, whose name hasn't been released, was the only person injured in the crash, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham.

"Due to the severity of the crash, it has not yet been determined if there is more than one occupant in the passenger vehicle," Branham said.

The crash happened about 11:20 a.m. nearly three miles east of Mitchell. State Road 60 was closed in both directions while responders worked the scene.

As of 2 p.m., Branham said one lane was reopened eastbound and westbound traffic was being alternated.