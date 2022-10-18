Driver dies in crash with semi in Monroe County after deer jump onto interstate

MONROE COUNTY — A driver died early Tuesday after colliding with a semi-truck while trying to avoid hitting deer that jumped onto Interstate 69, police say.

Authorities responded about 7 a.m. to the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate between That Road and State Road 445.

This is about four miles south of Bloomington.

An investigation found the semi's driver was in the passing lane alongside the other driver when three deer jumped onto the roadway, causing the latter to spin out of control and crash, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The semi's driver told police he came up on the other vehicle sideways and with lights not activated — and that he didn't have enough time to avoid the crash.

All southbound lanes in the area were closed as a result of the crash. As of 8:10 a.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation's live traffic map showed that was still the case.

Traffic is diverting at State Road 37, according to INDOT.

Authorities have not released additional details, including the identity of the deceased driver.