Driver killed after crash on I-65 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say one person is dead after a single vehicle crash on I-65.

Troopers responded to the 105.5 mile marker just after midnight Sunday.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver ran off the roadway and hit a guardrail before crossing all three lanes and hitting the concrete median wall.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded and administered emergency medical aid, but the driver was pronounced dead at a hospital.

It is unknown why the driver drove off the road.

The driver's identity has not been released.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will assist with this investigation and determine the cause of death.